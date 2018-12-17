The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for the immediate sack of officials of the State Pension Bureau over their involvement in the assault of two of its members.

The union made the demand on Monday in Lafia during a peaceful protest to the state pension bureau and command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The journalists were brutalised on Dec. 14 by personnel of NSCDC attached to the Pension Bureau office.

The journalists were attacked following their attempt to take photograph of the names of pensioners delisted.

The victims were Messrs Rabiu Omaku of Universal Reporters Online and Gambo Ahmed of Peoples Daily Newspaper.

Reading the demands of the union in all the places visited, Mr Dogo Shamma, the state NUJ Chairman, said the union condemned the attack on its members.

He also gave the state government 24 hours to sack Mr Abdullahi Oseze, the Director-General of the bureau and two others for their roles in the attack.

“We call for the immediate sack of the DG; Sabo Alaska, Director of Finance and Account; Abdullahi Dawaya, Public Relation Officer within 24 hours.

“We also call on the National Headquarters of NSCDC to redeploy the Nasarawa State Commandant, Mr Mohammad Mahmud-Fari, for failing to take action when the matter was formally reported him,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Chris Isiguzo, the National President of NUJ, represented by Mr Wilson Bako, the Vice President Zone-D, condemned the attack and declared total support to the protest.

Isiguzo said that if the authorities concerned fail to comply with their demands, the union would take over the struggle because the attack is a national tragedy.

NAN also reports that the union members, who carried placards with different inscriptions, were denied access to the two offices by armed personnel of NSCDC.

