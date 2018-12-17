Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken to social media to share beautiful pre-wedding photos with his fiancee, Chidera.

Gideon tied the knot traditionally with Chidera in April, 2018 and he’s now set to take her to church this December.

The actor reassures her of the glory that’s ahead of them and reaffirmed that they both bear “something-great-about-to-happen”.

Gideon’s Instagram post reads:

Have you ever wondered why when Greatness happens to be on the cusp of unraveling , that’s when a certain West wind of resistance, finds its perfect timing to blow?

Honey’m. Nothing! Nothing will “deshine” the glory moments that are ahead of Us.

I seize this moment to reaffirm to You, ever so defiantly, that we both bear “something-great-about-to-happen”. Grace abounds that we may be empowered, as the wisdom of God, is profitable to direct our paths. Thank you for holding my hand. Here goes…to the Future!

#TheLoveFest18’19

In another post, he said “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas🎄. Look who I got! Ma guuuurl.

