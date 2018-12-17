Lanre Babalola

The Ijumo Family of Tigbo-Ilu in Iyana Ilogbo, Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has asked the Court of Appeal in Ibadan to stay execution of the judgment on the ownership of the land at Abudu in Iyana Ilogbo.

In the appeal filed on 6th December, the Ijumo Family representatives led by Mr Mustapha Oduntan, urged the Appeal Court to stay execution on the judgment delivered by Justice Catherine Ogunsanya of the Ogun State High Court on 22 May, 2018 in respect of the ownership of the land at Abudu.

The appellants are Mr Mustapha Oduntan, Chief Segun Marcus, Mr Samson Ajibose, Mr. Joshua S. Ajibose, Mr. Samuel Ajibose, Mr. Nurudeen Yusuf Oduntan and Mr. Karimu Alaba Dada Edu, representing the Ijumo Family of Tigbo-Ilu.

The respondents are Engr. S.O. Ogunseye, Prince Bolaji Ajibose, Alhaji Kowiyu and Mr. Kafilu Salako.

In the appeal, the appellants expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment delivered by Justice Catherine Ogunsanya on 22nd May, 2018 because it contained some errors.

According to the appellants, the grounds contained in the Notice of Appeal raise recondite issues of law which are substantial and arguable.

The applicants submitted further that if a stay of execution is not granted pending the hearing and determination of the Appeal, the Court of Appeal will be overreached and its decision in this Appeal shall be rendered nugatory.

In their affidavit of support, the appellants urged the Appeal Court to preserve the status quo by ordering a stay of execution of the judgment delivered on 22 May, 2018, pending the determination of the Appeal.

