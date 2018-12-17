Chief Owolabi Salis, the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in Lagos State, says his administration will be devoid of discrimination, as every tribe will count and be integrated, if he is elected.

Salis made the promise in Lagos, when the State Chapter of a group, ‘Arewa Integrated’ declared its support for his candidacy.

According to him, Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, where every tribe is well represented and deserves to be carried along in the state’s politics.

“Most of them are stakeholders; they have lived in Lagos for several years and participated so much in the economy of the state.

“I think it is time we give them the recognition and put them in government,” he said.

Salis craved the support of the residents, asking them to back him in returning power to the people.

He said he was in the governorship race to specifically bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in basic needs like education, housing, health, food, among other things.

“Lagos deserves freedom from the oligarchy that has been ruling them for many years.

“Join me in liberating the people from slavery; I want to use AD to empower the people and ensure that the less privileged get the leadership position.

“My loyalty is to the people and not to any individual,” Salis said.

He appreciated the group for its support, saying he would not renege on his election promises.

“This endorsement is endorsement of hope to the masses; it is not just about me but about the people,” the candidate said.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Alhaji Yusuph Mohammed said Salis was endorsed based on his love for the masses.

“Salis has always been with us and never for once neglected us; today, we give him our full support as he is a man of the people,” Mohammed said.

Earlier, the Lagos AD Chairman, Mr Kolawole Ajayi, sought support for Salis and other candidates on the platform of the party.

“I urge you to vote all our candidates, as we have in them what can bring relief to the people, and I assure that you will not regret doing so,” Ajayi said.

Salis was also endorsed by a group under the aegis of South South Movement.

