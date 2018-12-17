The Social Democratic party (SDP) on Monday called on electorate in Rivers to vote for credible leaders in the 2019 elections.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Adol Ibeka, made the call in Port Harcourt.

Ibeka was reacting to a protest by state retirees over alleged non-payment of their pensions.

He said that Rivers people should vote for leaders who would take care of their welfare and develop their communities during the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the alleged neglect of pensioners in the state by the current administration since 2015 to 2018 was regrettable.

Ibeka described the non-capturing of retirees’ biometric details to prepare their payment as an act of slavery.

“The welfare of pensioners and workers should be paramount in every state.

“The withdrawal of Rivers State students on scholarship abroad was said to save more money for the state, as said by government.

“This money saved should be able to pay pensioners and other organs in the state, but government chose to sponsor conventions and cultural festivals.

“Watching of football matches abroad, among other activities that take more of the state treasury than the welfare of the people; I therefore call on Rivers people to vote wisely,” Ibeka said.

Pensioners in the state on Dec. 14 protested over non-capturing of their biometric details and nonpayment of their pensions.

In his reaction, Mr Rufus Godwin, the Head of Service in the state said that government did not owe the pensioners in the state.

Godwin said that the protest was sponsored by the opposition in the state.

He advised pensioners whose biometric details were yet to be captured to go for their capturing at the State Biometric Center, Ministry of Justice.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

