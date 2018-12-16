Media mogul Linda Ikeji has been all over the place with pictures of herself and her baby, Jayce Jeremy since she cannot get over becoming a mum.

Today is Jayce’s thanksgiving. Although we do not know which church will accept to do thanksgiving for a woman who had a child out of wedlock, Linda looks really excited all the same even though she didn’t reveal the church identity.

The new mom is pictured with Jayce, vice presidential aspirant Peter Obi, business man Leo Stan Eke and her other friends.

What effect do you think this will have on ladies, society? Don’t forget to leave your opinion with us.

