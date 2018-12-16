One of the major hair sellers in Nigeria Dorris Nkumah popularly known as Mizwanneka shares the good news of her latest achievement today.

The mum of 3 has just acquired a permanent site for her Wanneka Luxury Hair brand in the heart of Lekki and all expenses have been paid for.

Read her testimony here.

PROUDEST MOMENT 🙏

FROM A SMALL FESTAC STORE TO A MALL IN LEKKI PHASE 1

I’ll forever be grateful🙏🙏🙏 To God be all the glory for all he has done this year, 2018 will forever be a year I will always remember with a big smile on my face, 2018 gave me PROPERTIES

Including a permanent site for hairbywanneka 🙌

With the deepest sense of humility and with gratitude to almighty God, I want to say please celebrate with me. Hair by Wanneka finally has its own home! Fully paid for!

And not just in any location , right in the heart of lekki phase 1 (Fola Osibo )

All my beautiful Wanneka women, we are about to welcome you home . I’m also making plans to open it up so some of you can rent spaces for your own businesses, so we are changing this to a mall 🙌🙌( jesusssssssssss I’ll own a mall😁🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌). You can trust that it will be very tastefully done. I’m so looking forward to 2019.

Thank you so much to my support system and to you my beautiful Wanneka woman. I do not take your love and support for granted. May God bless us all and make us a blessing to everyone around us.

Now leme get a design of what I’ll like my mall to look like 🙌😁 Our next Christmas party will be here by God’s special grace 🙏

N/B — this is purely Gods grace and hard work , with a lil bit of sleepless nights😂those who know me know this… keep working ladies , God will come through for u . Now we can think of distributors 😁

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

