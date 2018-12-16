By Adejoke Adeleye

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has promised that his administration will strengthen the Local Government institutions in the state, to enable them perform effectively on their constitutional responsibilities.

Abiodun made this promise during a courtesy visit to Islamic bodies at the Egba Central Mosque Kobiti, Abeokuta, where he seek for their blessings for the coming 2019 election.

He also pledged to improve on the prevailing religious harmony, saying if given the mandate to govern in 2019, he shall appoint a special adviser on religious affairs to strengthen the relationship between the religious bodies and the government of the state.

The oil and business mogul and his running mate, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, were in Kobiti to seek the blessings of the Imams in Egbaland and solicit their support ahead of the formal flag – off the governorship campaigns round the state.

Abiodun, who also used the visit to market his policies, listed rural development, good governance, women empowerment, educational development, improved health sector, facilitation of constant power supply, increasing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and infrastructural development among others, as issues his administration would implement when sworn-in.

Abiodun, while addressing the Imams said he has chosen a Muslim as his running mate because he is a democrat who believes in God and various religion,and willing to work with the Muslims as a leader and to seek for their blessings and support to become the next governor of the state.

“I have come to seek for your blessings as Islamic bodies, I have been introduced to you, myself and my deputy, our party as chosen us to represent the party in the forthcoming general election.

“And I believe in you our fathers most especially you the Muslims, I believed that if you have determined who will be the Chief Imam or Alfa nobody else can say he is the Chief Imam of Alfa.”

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

