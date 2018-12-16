By Nneka Okumazie

Data of everything daddy freeze said and agitated about in 2018, showed a calculated move to be in the conversation of whatever possible it is to distract a nation.

Everything he said or did played into a quick fill system – for arguments, anger, sentiments and malice, without any usefulness to society, or benefit for tomorrow.

Nothing he said was fair, credible, or new. It is often for those who can’t think beyond him, or those who haven’t heard before, or those who cannot contrive a balanced view for themselves.

Daddy freeze was the perfect escape for many – no matter their need, or situation. Some who thought that anything he said was brilliant, would talk like him to question things, but refused to understand that their words are worthless.

A Church and Pastor say what they want to themselves. Their information is mostly internal, or for those that may be interested. Not something for public scrutiny, or for one person to claim to save people who go somewhere voluntarily – from stopping, voluntarily.

As a fact, if anyone avers Christianity and does not understand that the labor of love, in Church, is voluntary, it is possible the person is not ready to be a Christian. The Savior said come unto Him. The requirement is acceptance and if you believe. So it is you believing. Not forced.

Sometimes, when a Pastor says something to act in Faith, it is said to those who already believe, or who have an acceptance of the Savior, to take part. Not for everyone, or a racket.

Scams are so common in Nigeria to not know what it is. No genuine Christian giving in Church would be ready to cut off the Lord, if reward isn’t instant. Treasures, as told by Christ, are to be laid in Heaven. Yes, it can be by giving to GOD’s work, or giving to the poor. [Daddy freeze can never be balanced, ever].

There was a saying of bringing a gift to the altar, but remembering an issue, to go and reconcile, before giving it. Which corroborates obedience is better than sacrifice.

Daddy freeze would look for negativity in everything. In the Scriptures, from Churches and everything, he would attack the Almighty GOD, if it helps him discredit Christianity. He would attack the name of Jesus to discredit Christianity. He would attack praying in the Holy Ghost to discredit Christianity.

For example, the number of people killed by whom in the Bible, etc. He never edifies. He would look for averse to discredit another. GOD does not live in temples, does not mean there should not be places of worship. There were Churches in the Epistles and in Revelation.

But he would say one thing, quote Scriptures. His supporters, like robots, would say that he backs everything with the Scriptures. No, he falsifies!

The Scriptures is for genuine Christians and their faith. Any other person using it, besides the core reason, and for criticism, is a loather.

Daddy freeze would gloat over true Pastors, or Churches. But he can’t defeat any. He’s in one corner of noise, saying valueless stuff, thinking he has a win, but all of 2018 has been dust for all his roiling.

He has prominent supporters on social media, but they too, are quarantined. Assuming there was any truth with daddy freeze, by now, he should have made some progress. He can’t.

The main issues of Nigeria are far away from any Church or Pastor. Electricity generation and distribution are responsibilities of others.

Assuming this year, there were better works from the private and public sectors, or several potent models on how things can get better for power provision, the country would have made progress.

Instead in Nigeria’s gross darkness, daddy freeze would argue against Church. None of his supporters can think or challenge him that there is no light and this loiterer is talking about tithe.

He solves no problem, but takes away their minds from problems. So a year goes away, problem stays and complains continue.

Income, purchasing power of income and conditions of living are responsible for poverty. To daddy freeze, it is Church, or Pastor that is responsible. But in all the outbursts of this year, what thing was strikingly good for any poor person, what has improved for Nigeria, by blaming Pastor or Church?

Daddy freeze should use the energy he uses to look for conspiracy theories, to search for what causes poverty – so he can learn.

He would say factory, not Church, but Church does not hinder factory. Factory is far more dependent on free market than on whether one organization has parishes everywhere or not. Daddy freeze may be far more under educated than he has fooled people to believe.

No wonder he likes vocabularies – even in the most unnecessary places. Just to confuse his robots, and sell them off to his buffoonery.

There is no question that daddy freeze ever asked that an answer is not in the Bible. If he asks and no one answers, it is because there is no need to give any attention to that Amorite and little Herod whose iniquity is not yet full.

If you are looking for where Jesus asked or talked about tithes: Abide in Me. Ye shall be witnesses to Me. Love the Lord thy God. Yes, tithe [or giving] is part of it, in just those three examples. If in doubt, the message is not for you and you are not a believer. [After Holy Spirit and Power, as constants, witnessing requires resources].

It is your choice, to give or not. The Churches in the Epistles grew and multiplied. There were several other Churches that no book of the New Testament was written in their name, but they existed. How were they opened, or managed, also in their services how was the program like? No one knows, but they followed the Lord.

Daddy freeze will say tithe is the law, and that those in the Old Testament were not Christians. Christians became the new name of those who followed the Lord – in the Epistles. But those in the Old Testament who gave also followed the Lord. As they weren’t called Christians, they were GOD’s followers.

Just like love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance were the fruit of those who followed the Lord, Old or New Testament, giving which is a form of goodness can also be carried over and is irrespective of the law Christ made obsolete.

There is no argument in many of the nonsense daddy freeze says. It is his hustle to make earnings from YouTube, so he has to have nonsense contents to fool those who can’t see or think.

A Pastor, in a service, speaks to those he expects to be believers, about GOD’s love – graded. He knows they know about John the Beloved, about Scriptures saying of Solomon that the Lord loved the child. About Joseph that the Lord was with him, about Samuel that he grew in favor, and about Hezekiah, that the Lord supplemented his years.

The Pastor knows that GOD loves all, but can often be graded, but he didn’t say it for Nigeria, or for the internet. He said it to his Church family. But daddy freeze and his gang started somersaulting.

The irrelevance of daddy freeze has caught up with him, his messages and his supporters. Anything– they react, that day wastes for them, and their time espouses losses.

They complain that the Church is no great for Nigeria, but what is all their complaining and agitations great for: dust, sand and dung.

Church is indispensable and factory is important. Not everyone will work in a factory or would use products from all factories, but all humans need hope, and the best of it – is abundant in Christ’s Church.

Unemployment in Nigeria is not by Church, public health is not by Church or the Church to revolutionize, agriculture, infrastructure, etc. are not on the Church or Pastor. Even a politician that comes to Church is not a Church’s responsibility to become activist at, or to tell what to do, his passion and power decides.

So many stories from the Bible are also used in mainstream. Goliath is symbolic of a giant enemy. And can be used also in prayers against giants, in Christianity. Shiloh that daddy freeze hates, is symbolic of Faith for fruitfulness.

If daddy freeze is certain of his intelligence, he should question neuroscience and astronomy with original thoughts, because there are so many unknowns there. He should stop being lazy stealing information – from Caucasians – to counter Christianity he claimed came from them.

Remembering a prayer, [2 Chronicles 14:11], “And Asa cried unto the LORD his God, and said, LORD, [it is] nothing with thee to help, whether with many, or with them that have no power: help us, O LORD our God; for we rest on thee, and in thy name we go against this multitude. O LORD, thou [art] our God; let not man prevail against thee.”

