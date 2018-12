New mom and Hollywood sweetheart Gabrielle Union keeps teasing us with beautiful photos of her daughter Kaavia James.

Kaavia was born via a surrogate after Gabrielle and her hubby D’wayne Wade several attempts at making babies unfortunately failed.

Ever since the baby girl came into the lives of the couple, it’s been nothing short of Joy. Check out the Mummy and me time below.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp