Edo state will host the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) in 2020, Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, said on Sunday in Abuja.

Dalung who announced this during the closing ceremony of the 19th NSF at the Abuja National Stadium said Edo was chosen after a careful assessment of its bid.

“Edo was chosen after it has clearly show that it understands what is needed and required of it in hosting the festival.

“The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will continue to retain its role of technical partners to the festival,” he said.

The minister said Edo beat Delta, Imo and Cross River in winning the competition’s hosting right.

Accepting the hosting right on behalf of his state, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said his state would be ready and accepted the challenge.

“We accept this challenge and will be ready to host the whole of Nigeria as expected in Benin in 2020,’’ he said.

Obaseki added that his state has all the facilities required to host the festival to the satisfaction of all.

The then Bendel State, now split into Edo and Delta, won the NSFs inaugural edition in 1973 in Lagos.

It went on to host the 1981 edition, and the 2002 edition as Edo State.

