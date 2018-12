”Wonder Woman” crooner, singer and hit maker Davido has revealed one thing he hates the most this sunny Sunday afternoon.

OBO in his words on social media says he hates mornings. SWe wonder why because this is the time when you can get a lot of things done and rest later.

The father of two is currently in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Anyways read his post:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp