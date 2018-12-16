Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and his successor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday engaged in war of words on the alleged attack on him(Fayose) in Ado Ekiti during the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

The Punch reports that Fayose accused his successor and the All Progressives Congress of invading the Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti venue of the wedding with miscreants ostensibly to attack him.

But Fayemi said Fayose had enemies within his Peoples Democratic Party and those whose ancestral homes he demolished in the ancient city to contend with.

The media aide to the former governor, Mr Lere Olayinka, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, accused his successor of hiring miscreants to attack him.

He said, “Rather than sending less than 15 miscreants to the house of God to boo Fayose, Fayemi should either face the reality of his rejection by the people or engage in actions that will make the people to love him.

“Even if the governor and his party of thugs do not regard the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, shouldn’t they have at least accorded the dignitaries who came from far and near to honour the revered monarch respect by keeping their miscreants away from the church?”

Olayinka stated that even after the booing, “Fayose entered the church amidst loud ovation and this should get Fayemi and his men to begin to ask themselves what they have done wrong instead of adding more salts to the injury of their rejection by the people”.

But Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Public Communications, Segun Dipe, in a statement, said, “This time around, it is the enemies within the PDP that are contending with Fayose, not anyone from outside. Let him do the needful by apologising to those he offended in his party and those he demolished their buildings or seized their lands, then he will not be haunted by ghosts.

“Fayose is only being haunted by his past misdeeds. We know who has always been disrespectful to the Ewi. We know who demolished ancestral homes in Ado. We know who seized people’s lands for personal use,” Fayemi’s spokesman said.

