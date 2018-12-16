Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi will on Monday present Certificates of Occupancy to the beneficiaries of the State’s Home Owners Charter programme.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, Mr. Isaac Omodewu said that the official presentation would hold at the Car Park of the Ministry by 12 noon, saying that applicants for the programme could come to the Ministry from Tuesday, December 18 for the status of their applications.

Omodewu explained that the Home Owners Charter is a 3 in 1 Certificate of Occupancy that affords home owners without title documents to have one with a sum of N120,000 with a registration fee of N5,000, stressing that the title document to obtain include C of O, Building Plan Approval and Survey.

The Commissioner stated that any C of O obtained under the Home Owners Charter programme is as valid as a C of O obtained through the conventional means.

He said that the C of O document confirmed the true status of the holder of property, noting that property without registered titles leave such property holders to many risks like defective transfer to heirs and encroachment.

Mr. Omodewu said that the programme is a continuous exercise as the government wants home owners without registered titles to enjoy a significant discount in the process of obtaining proper legal title to the land (C of O), Survey and Approved Building Plan.

