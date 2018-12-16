Seventeen people have been confirmed killed in a road crash in Labele village just after Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The crash occurred around 6 pm on Saturday and involved a Volkswagen Sharan car and a Peugeot wagon.

The Sharon car was carrying ten persons including the driver, while the Peugeot wagon was carrying seven persons including the driver.

All persons on board the two cars died. Fourteen of them died on the spot, while three died on arrival at a hospital in Nasko town.

One of the vehicles was heading out of Niger while the other was travelling to Niger State from Kebbi State.

A Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abdullahi Ibrahim, confirmed the accident to Channels Television.

According to him, the two cars collided when one of them tried to dodge a pothole. He attributed the tragic incident to speeding.

