The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has reacted to the outcome of the Vice Presidential debate.

Tambuwal said the debate indicated that Nigeria needed a Vice President like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential running mate, Peter Obi.

On Friday night, five candidates contesting for the vice presidency, engaged in a debate.

Those who participated were Yemi Osinbajo (APC) Peter Obi (PDP) Umma Getso (YPP), Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima (ACPN), Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya (ANN)

Reacting, the former PDP presidential aspirant said Obi was well articulate and understands how Nigeria’s economy works.

In a series of tweets, “Nigeria needs a Vice President like Peter Obi. Well articulated, a sound economist who understands how Nigeria’s economy works.

“Together with @atiku, Nigeria will be on the right track to greatness. #Letsgetnigeriaworkingagain

“Watching the #VPDebate I can assure Nigerians that @officialPDPnig, we got the right man for the job as Vice President.

“Peter Obi is backing all his points with facts and figures, proffering solutions too.What a man!”

