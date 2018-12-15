In a new photo session, media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa takes us back to Old School with her afro hair and outfit.
The oap also throws in some moves to complete her shoot as Christmas is just by the corner.
Saturday, December 15, 2018 4:02 pm
