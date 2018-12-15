Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a sub-committee of the Kogi East Elders’ council political committee has adopted the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Dr. Victor Adoji as the preferred choice for the Kogi East Senatorial seat.

In report signed by Pro. Sunday Okpanachi (Chairman) and Prof. S. O. Ejima (Secretary) and nine others, noted that Adoji came top when compared to candidates of the other political parties.

While stating the reasons for the setting up of the committee, the report said, “At a time when the Igala/Bassa ethnic nationalities find themselves at critical crossroads in their political itinerary, the Kogi East Elders Council established the Political Committee to facilitate a viable and smooth political transition and development in the zone.

“The membership of the Committee is drawn from the political and business elite the academia, various professionals and socio-cultural groups.

"The general mandate of the Committee includes, among others, to; Provide a level playing field for contestants to political offices at the Local Government, State and Federal levels for the governance of Kogi East Senatorial District.

“To screen and present the best candidates for the proper representation of Kogi East Districts into Chairmanship of Local Government, State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship irrespective of political affiliation. Such selections will be presented to the Kogi East Elders’ Council who will in turn present same to the appropriate constituted Authorities in the Senatorial District for ratification.

The report further said that part of the objectives was to deploy all legitimate means necessary to assist and ensure the success of all cleared candidates from Kogi East Senatorial District.

It stressed that the establishment of the Committee was a welcome development, especially in view of the fact that some of the people elected to represent the people have used all their tenure fighting legal battles to the detriment of the people and land.

“It is in pursuance of this mandate that the political committee set up an eleven member committee to interact with the senatorial candidates from Kogi East in order to select the most credible, focused and people development-oriented candidate.

“On the basis of the outcome of the interaction, the candidate who deservedly scored the highest rating of 88.80%, Dr Victor Alewo Adoji of ADC, is very strongly recommended for adoption as the Igala/Bassa Senatorial candidate for the 2019 election.

“The Committee found in him a focused, dynamic, clear-headed and patriotic young man whose antecedent coupled with his vision will propel the Igala/Bassa people and land to heights that could be the envy of others in no distant future.

“All hands should be on deck to mobilize traditional and community leaders, political leaders, the Kogi East Academia, market women, socio-cultural organizations and others to ensure the victory of the candidate.

The committee added that letters of invitation was Sent to the candidates contesting the election. They include: Senator Attai Aidoko (PDP), Senator Abdulrahman Abubakar (SDP),

Dr. Victor Alewo Adoji (ADC), Alh. Jibrin Isah Echocho (APC). Others are Edime Godwin Amade (APDA), Egwu Amana Mathias Paul (PPA), Yahaya Okai (PPN)Benjamin Idoko (APGA), Abdulwahab Yunusa (LP) and Bala Gabriel Akogu (PPC)

While appreciating the Kogi East Elders’ Council Political Committee for the opportunity given to serve on the committee, members of the committee said it is their earnest hope that all needed support will be accorded Dr. Victor Adoji to facilitate his victory.

