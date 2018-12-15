American rapper, singer and songwriter Kiari Kendrell Cephus better known by his stage name Offset, in an emotional video begs his wife and mother of his child Cardi B to forgive him for cheating on her.

Sometimes we wonder what men really want. Kevin Hart, Jay Z cheated and now Offset who is best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos, alongside cousins Takeoff and Quavo.

When men cheat they expect to be forgiven by the lady and for things to go back to being normal, how about when a lady cheats on her husband? if she begs him will he ever take her back?.

Offset turned 27 yesterday and Cardi didn’t wish him a happy birthday, this one will really make him pained because now all he wants is his wife’s forgiveness.

Watch the video and tell us what you think.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

