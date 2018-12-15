Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The kidnappers of four Muslim leaders in Rivers State are demanding N4 million ransom, just as it is feared that the fourth victim who collapsed in the bush as the kidnappers were dragging him away may be in serious condition.

According to eyewitness account who spoke exclusively with our correspondent on telephone, the kidnapped victims were initially five in number going to Ahoada in Ahoada East local government for a religious programme when they were intercepted at Rumuji axis along the East West road of Emohua local government area of Rivers State at about 10 pm on Thursday.

Murtala Abdulsalam, who is also a Chief Imam and leader of the Tijaniyah Brotherhood of Islam, Rivers State, told our correspondent in Port Harcourt, that Alhaji Mukadam Abdulhamid who is the General Secretary of the Islamic sect was among those kidnapped.

Others are:Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba and Alhaji Bashir, a mechanic.

“They were five of them who were intercepted and rounded up in Rumuji on their way to Ahoada for a religious programme. But one of them resisted them and insisted that he would not follow them into the bush.

“He told them he would prefer to be killed and his corpse displayed on the road for people to see than be dragged into the bush. They beat him thoroughly, frisked him and dispossessed him of all the money and personal possessions and abandoned him by the roadside,” he said.

It was learnt that the news of the kidnap filtered to the leadership of the Muslim group in Port Harcourt.

At the time of filing this report, the kidnappers had made demand of N4 million as ransom.

It is not clear what may have become of the fourth victim said to Alhaji Bello abandoned in the bush when he was exhausted and could no longer withstand the physical pressure of being dragged in the bush.

Meanwhile, The Tijaniyah Brotherhood of Islam, Rivers State has condemned the recent Kidnap of its four members.

The group called on security agencies to fish out the miscreants who perpetrated the dastard acts.

