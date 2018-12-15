Gabriel Jesus scored twice to end his Premier League goal drought as Manchester City saw off Everton to return to the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side will stay for at least another day, with Liverpool needing to beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (16:00 GMT kick-off) to reclaim their place at the summit.

BBC reports that Raheem Sterling came off the bench to add the hosts’ third with his first touch, a week after suffering alleged racial abuse during City’s defeat at Chelsea.

This victory, City’s 10th league win in a row at home, was rarely in serious doubt once Jesus had fired his side ahead on a bitterly cold day at Etihad Stadium.

Yerry Mina’s misplaced pass allowed Ilkay Gundogan to find Leroy Sane in space, and he sent Jesus galloping into the area to score with a fine low finish.

It was the Brazilian’s first league goal since August – a run of 11 games and 487 minutes without finding the net – but he only had to wait another 28 minutes for his second of the game.

When it arrived just after half-time, Sane was the provider again – with Jesus meeting his precise cross to plant an unstoppable header past Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

City looked in complete control but Everton gave themselves hope just after the hour when Dominic Calvert Lewin met Lucas Digne’s cross to reduce the deficit.

The visitors were only briefly back in it, however, with substitute Sterling heading in Fernandinho’s cross four minutes later.

It was enough to ensure City, whose loss at Stamford Bridge last weekend was their first in the league this season, are back in a familiar position at the top.

Kevin de Bruyne, back from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since 1 November, also came off the bench before the end to give the home fans further reason to cheer.

