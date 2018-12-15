Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, GNI, has assured the people of the state that he would not be a one sided governor but would spread its administrative projects across the three senatorial districts of the state if elected as the next governor of the state in 2019 election.

GNI gave this assurance at Ijebu Imushin during his campaign tour for the forthcoming elections, while pledging to represent the best interest of the entire State without particularly favouring one senatorial district over the other.

The governorship hopefully said there is uneven spread distribution of developmental projects in the State by the current administration which has seen the Central Senatorial district becoming the largest beneficiary; to the detriment of the other divisions.

According to the ADC governorship candidate, “Concentrating 70 percent of the state’s resources in one part of the State at the extreme expense of other parts is morally wrong.

“We would ensure all parts of Ogun State are evenly developed. We would not run an irresponsible, one-sided government. I have the fear of God and it is God who makes one Governor”.

He stated, “I believe we have a responsibility for developing all nooks and crannies of our dear State. We will not do our people any disservice if we work in that direction. We have traversed all parts of the State and we can say categorically what our people’s needs are and that we remain resolutely committed to; because we are in the best position to do so.”

