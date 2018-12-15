Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun State African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has assured the people of the state that he would be fair to all by spreading administrative projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, if elected as the next governor of the state, come 2019.

Isiaka gave this assurance at Ijebu Imushin during his campaign tour for the forthcoming elections. He pledged to represent the best interest of the state without favouring one senatorial district over the other.

The governorship hopefully said there is uneven distribution of developmental projects in the State by the current administration which has seen the Central Senatorial district becoming the largest beneficiary; to the detriment of the other divisions.

According to the ADC governorship candidate, “Concentrating 70 percent of the state’s resources in one part of the State at the extreme expense of other parts is morally wrong”.

“We would ensure all parts of Ogun State are evenly developed. We would not run an irresponsible, one-sided government. I have the fear of God and it is God that makes one Governor”.

Isiaka noted that he is of the firm belief that if God gives one the privilege to become the number one citizen out of about 5 million citizens and such person decides to misrule by unduly favouring one part over the others, God will not be happy with such person. That is irresponsible leadership in it’s entirety”.

He stated, “I believe we have a responsibility for developing all nooks and crannies of our dear State. We would not do our people any disservice if we work in that direction. We have traversed all parts of the State and we can say categorically what our people’s needs are and that we remain resolutely committed to; because we are in the best position to do so.”

The ADC flagbearer promised to be a listening governor if elected in 2019, adding that his bid to govern the State is premised on his capacity, experience, vision for Ogun and not necessarily because of his communal ties to Ogun West.

“I assure you we would remain level headed. People know me well. I have been voted for twice. My information is in public glare. I am not someone who will become corrupt by power. I remain an ‘Omoluabi’ to the core and I will rule with a sincere heart,” he submitted.

