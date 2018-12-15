Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi for an outstanding performance during the Vice presidential debate held on Friday night in Abuja.

He said that Obi demonstrated a high level of understanding of issues relating to the economy compared to other candidates.

Fayose in his twitter handle said he was delighted with Obi’s performance and his level of intelligence.

He wrote on his official Twitter Page, “Delighted that our VP candidate, Peter Obi demonstrated high level of understanding of issues relating to the economy of this country.

“In PDP, we have brains in abundance, while in the other party, they have lies in abundance. We will surely get Nigeria working again.”

It will be recalled that on Friday night, five candidates contesting for the vice presidency, engaged in a debate.

Those who participated were, Yemi Osinbajo (APC) Peter Obi (PDP) Umma Getso (YPP) Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima (ACPN) Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya (ANN)

Their responses and opinions drew mixed reactions from Nigerians.

