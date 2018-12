Christmas came in early for the wife of the CEO of Five Star Music Group popularly known as E-Money. Mrs Juliet Okonkwo got the surprise of her life as her hubby bought her a Rolls Royce Phantom to appreciate all that she is to him.

The music boss says his wife has supported him through all these years and he thought he should show gratitude.

See some pictures and read his post here…

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp