By Paul Iyoghojie

A 33-year old woman, Dominica Uzoma Elendu who claimed to be a contract staff with Chevron Nigeria Ltd has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N4, 403,900 from the Managing Director of Daily Beverages Nigeria Ltd under false pretence.

Police said the accused allegedly collected the money from the complainant to use the money to purchase a 2015 Ford pick-up Van for him, but instead, the accused failed to purchase the Van and allegedly converted the money to her use.

The accused, a resident of Victoria Garden City, VGC, Ajah, Lagos was arrested on the order of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court on a two-count charge of felony to wit, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, Francis Igbinosa informed the court in charge No S/106/2018 that the complainant reported to the Police that the accused approached him at a burial ceremony in Anambra State, Southeast, Nigeria that she was a senior staff with Chevron Oil Nigeria Ltd and in charge of auction sales of fairly used vehicles in the company.

Igbinosa told the court that the complainant said that the accused later requested for the sum of N4,403,900 from him to help purchase a 2015 Ford Pick-up Van and that because he trusted the accused, he released the sum of N4,403,900 to her to purchase the van.

According to him, the complainant stated that he was shocked that the accused failed to provide the van and also failed to refund the money till date and that he reported the matter to the Police leading to the accused’s arrest.

Igbinosa said that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 314(1)(a)(b) and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open Court and Magistrate Y.O Aro Lambo granted her bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Aro Lambo adjourned the case until 30 January, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos till she perfected the bail conditions.

