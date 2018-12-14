The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuje Unit Command, on Friday warned motorists and commuters against night travelling during yuletide to avoid accidents on roads.

Mr Solomon Igbogbo, the FRSC Kuje Unit Commander, gave the warning during the flag-off of the ‘Ember Months Campaign’ for drivers in the area.

“Motorists who must embark on night journey must ensure that their headlights, brake lights, signals and breaks were functioning properly to prevent road crashes,’’ Igbogbo said.

He said that the command would continue to ensure the security and safety of both drivers and commuters during the festive seasons.

“FRSC discourages night journey but where it becomes necessary, drivers should ensure that their headlights, brake lights and signals are properly working.

“We also urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey especially this Christmas.

“We implore motorists to desist from drunk driving and wrongful overtaking to prevent loss of lives, ‘’ Igbogbo said.

The unit commander noted that the difference between the ember months and others month was the increase in vehicular movement and social activities, hence the need for utmost caution.

He advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations as most crashes were caused by road users.

Igbogbo also said that only the living could celebrate Christmas, saying that the FRSC wished motorists a merry Christmas and New Year in advance.

