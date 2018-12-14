Jethro Ibileke/Benin

An unidentified middle-aged man has reportedly died from the dreaded yellow fever infection in Benin, the Edo State.

This recent death has again heightened fears of residents of the state over the non-availability of yellow fever vaccine at the government’s health centers.

The victim who reportedly died at the accident and emergency unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), was said to have been rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon, but he died even before he could be transferred to a ward.

A source who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that all medical personnel and the accident and emergency ward of the hospital were now clothed in full protective gears.

It would be recalled that the viral disease which broke out about a month ago, had claimed several lives in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, had also confirmed that the disease had spread to about 10 out of the 18 local government areas of the state.

This is even as the Senior Special Adviser, SSA to Governor Godwin Obaseki on health, Dr. Aanu Fakunle, disclosed that the state government was doing everything possible to put the outbreak under control.

She disclosed that the local government councils were also doing their bit in health education in their communities.

“I can say that all hands are on deck, all things are working together, with support from the federal ministry of health, NCDC, WHO and the state epidemiology team,” she said.

As at the time of filing this report, Dr. Osifo could not be reached for comment, as calls made to his mobile phone failed to connect.

