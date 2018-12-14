Spiritual leader of the Celestial Church of Christ, Elisha Parish, Prophet Marcus Korede Tibetan has attacked the founder of Living Faith church, Bishop David Oyedepo over his am ‘dangerously wealthy’ claim.

Prophet Tibetan during an interview with Asabe Afrika TV said Bishop Oyedepo has put some of his private jets on sale because his members are reducing and that he’s also complaining about the parking charges.

He added that people are now cleaver and wiser ,hence, there is no free money for the Bishop.

Nollywood actress, Shan George shared the video on Instagarm.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

