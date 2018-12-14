Nigeria singer and actor, Banky W gave his colleague in the movie industry, Ibrahim Suleiman some marital advice on TV’s Entertainment Splash.

The House of Reps candidate took to Instagram to share the video of the interview. In the video, Banky W said woman are always right and they inherit anything they want from perfume, deodorant, t-shirts and even driver.

He claimed they get whatever they want and there’s nothing anybody can do about it.

Banky W is married to Adesua who happens to be a very close friend of Linda Ejiofor, whose Ibrahim Suleiman’s wife. Banky W has been married for over a year while Ibrahim’s marriage is just a little over a month.

Banky W’s Instagram post reads: On @tvcconnect earlier today, @ibrahimsuleimanofficial and I had fun talking about @upnorththefilm_ and I gave him marital advice. Lol.

Can any couples pls bear me witness in the comment section?

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

