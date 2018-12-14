Nollywood actress, Shan George expressed disgust at child marriage describing it as eternal, emotional, psychological and physical torture to the young girls.

She was reacting to the viral photos of a 70-year-old man that got married to a 15-year-old girl in Niger state. The actress said she detest any religion, tradition and government that put up a young girl for such horror all in the name of marriage.

He also added that if child marriage was okay in the stone age, nothing anymore. She called for the practice to be stopped, calling it a horror.

Her Instagram post reads: My heart cant stop bleeding since i saw this wedding pix yesterday, i Detest any Man, Woman, Religion, Govt, Tradition or Anything under the Earth that would put a child like this under this kind of Eternal Emotional, Psycological and Physical Turture in d name of Marriage. If this used to be ok during the Stone Age for whatever reason, Now is the time to stop this HORROR. Poor child, I cant deal, i’m traumatised

