Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, set aglow the presidential Christmas Carol held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Aside Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, many state governors attended the Carol.

The Carol tagged “Christmas Praise Concert”, was also attended by Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

The first Bible reading taken from Luke 2:18 –18, was read by Mrs Victoria Gowon, wife of the former Head of State, Gowon, while the second reading taken from Isaiah 7:14–15, 9:6–7, was read by Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State.

The Gospel lesson taken from Luke 2: 1–7, was read by SGF, Mustapha.

In his Christmas message, Adeboye thanked God for peace in Nigeria and prayed God to continue to protect the nation and bring lasting peace to it.

He prayed for God’s mercy on the nation and committed the 2019 general elections into God’s hands.

In a special intercession, Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain, State House Chapel, prayed for Nigeria and its leaders especially, President Muhammad Buhari, who would mark his birthday on Dec. 16.

The congregation was thrilled by renditions from various choir groups, including Aguda House Choir, Aso Villa Chapel Choir, Aso Villa Chapel Children Choir, Plateau Unity Choir and Praise Chorale, Lagos, among others.

Speaking with State House correspondents shortly after the carol, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, said his take away from the carol was that God should lead Ekiti people to freedom.

On his part, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said that God was bringing hope to Nigeria despite its numerous challenges.

He said that Nigeria was moving on the part of progress.

Also in attendance were the governors of Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, royal fathers, clergies, captains of industry and members of the National Assembly.

