New mom and celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji might have shattered the hearts of those who believe in happily ever after or were probably looking forward to a wedding from Linda. To the girls who looked up to Linda, maybe by now you will know life happens, do you, and no one is perfect.

Although the mom of one announced her engagement during her pregnancy and that she wanted to focus on birthing her child first before anything else, it is sad to say that there will be no wedding from Linda Ikeji and her oil magnate baby daddy Sholaye Jeremy as things went south between the love birds.

A very happy Linda posted cute pictures of Jayce on social media today and said she still hopes to find love from someone else one day as the chapter between Jeremy and herself is over. We know that’s not completely true because they have a child together and her baby daddy will most definitely want to be a part of his son’s life except he is irresponsible which we hope not.

Who wouldn’t just love baby J in his growth stages huh?? babies are the cutest.

