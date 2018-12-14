Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), has urged media professionals to adhere to the ethics of journalism in their reportage.

Fagbohun made the call at the 2018 Media Parley and Awards organised by the LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the call became necessary because the contents of the media form the basis of public opinion, adding that they must be disseminated with fairness, objectivity and with balance.

“We are not saying that you should not report us when we err, `when we err, report us’ because in the real sense we use that to checkmate ourselves and do what is right.

“But when there are contending issues affecting us, we urge you to always carry out a proper investigation and give all the parties fair hearing before reporting.

“How we are presented to the public as an institution matters to us to continue to enjoy goodwill from our local and foreign partners and to also sustain the peace and harmony in our community,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said the university in this regard decided to recognise and award some media professionals and outfits who have distinguished themselves through hard work and upholding professionalism.

Fagbohun noted that all the university’s media partners had contributed to the positive image it enjoyed of recent and they are all recognised, but it could only award a selected few because everybody cannot receive an award.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, the Coordinator, LASU CIPPR, said the event was organised to appreciate some journalists for their contributions toward rebuilding the image of the institution which had culminated into great achievements.

Adekoya said the gathering was also aimed at cementing the existing relationship between the parties and fostering it for the better.

Awardees include Mrs Rukayat Ajoke Adeyemi, a Correspondent of NAN who won the “Best Online Reporter”.

Others are Mr Mojeed Alabi of the New Telegraph Newspaper won the“Best Print Reporter of the Year”, in the male category and Mrs Iyabo Lawal of the Guardian Newspaper, the “Best Print Reporter” in the female.

Mrs Kikelomo Ifekoya of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) won the“ Best Radio Reporter”, while Mr Samuel Dada of the Lagos Television (LTV) won the “Best Television Reporter of the Year”.

Meanwhile, Veteran Radio Presenter, Mr Jimi Disu, got a special recognition for the educational value of his programme.

Television Continental’s (TVC) foremost breakfast show, “Your View” received a special recognition for the programme’s educational value.

One of the co-hosts, Nyma Akashat-Zibiri, also a LASU alumnus collected the award on behalf of the station.

