The Ifo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has urged Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, to expedite the completion of Lagos/Abeokuta expressway.

Julius Berger is the company handling the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of the road.

Mr Joshua Ibitomi, the Unit Commander of the FRSC in Ifo, made the plea on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Ibitomi said speeding up the rehabilitation of the expressway would reduce the incessant cases of road accidents in the area.

“Many people have lost their lives to road accidents to drivers, driving against traffic due to impatience on the road,” he said.

The unit commander, however, said speeding up the rehabilitation of the road would reduce the gridlock encountered by motorists on the expressway.

He added that sometimes motorists also used the road as an alternative route to the Lagos/Ibadan expressway as a result of heavy traffic experienced due to the reconstruction of the road.

“The early completion of the road will ease the pains and discomfort inflicted because of the diversion of the road,” he added.

