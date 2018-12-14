Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to Linda Ikeji’s baby daddy revelation.

Kemi who said Linda’s pregnant was fake took to Instagram to advise her to take care of her beautiful son and welcomed her to single mothers’ club.

She also asked her to check in on her page for free health tips anytime she wants.

She did admit that she trolled Linda with journalism just the same way she gossip about other people for money.

His Instagram post reads : A Message for #LindaIkeji’s fans who constantly berate me and my top class Journalism work. Congrats @officiallindaikeji @lindaikejiblog Keep shining👶🍼💪

Below is the video:

View this post on Instagram #KemiOlunloyo reaches out to #LindaIkeji A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Dec 14, 2018 at 3:22am PST

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

