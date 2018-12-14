Theresa May has said it is still possible to get the assurances MPs need to back her Brexit deal, despite EU leaders ruling out any renegotiation.

At a summit in Brussels, the UK PM said there was “work to do” but talks on “further clarification” would continue.

She admitted a “robust” discussion with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, after he complained about “nebulous and imprecise debate”.

Labour said the withdrawal deal was now “dead in the water”.

BBC reports that the UK prime minister travelled to Brussels to make a special plea to EU leaders after delaying Tuesday’s Commons vote on the deal, in anticipation of a heavy defeat.

She then went on to win a confidence vote brought by her own MPs but vowed to listen to the concerns of the 37% of Tory MPs who voted against her.

Many of them are concerned that the controversial “backstop” plan in the withdrawal agreement Mrs May has negotiated, which is aimed at preventing a hard border in Northern Ireland, would keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely and curb its ability to strike trade deals.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

