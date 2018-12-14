A 20-year old man has been arrested for stabbing his father to death after a heated argument over money before cutting off his private part.

Basilio Simbi, from Glen Norah, Zimbbwe, was said to have stabbed his father, Olisidio Simbi several times before cutting off his privates, to make it look like a ritual murder.

A source who witnessed some of the happenings at the house said that Basilio killed his father on Wednesday morning and spent the whole day with the corpse inside the house before dumping the naked body the next morning.

”Akauraya baba vake nezuro makuseni and kept the body inside the house for the better part of the day.”

The witness added, “he had altercation with his father over money. He said he wanted the money his father had and azobuditsa 100 bond. They had a quarrel inside the house on Tuesday night and all blankets were stained with blood.”

According to iharare.com, Deputy Police Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, confirmed the report.

” I can confirm that I received the report of a murder case where a body was found without private parts. We are still conducting investigations on what transpired because there were no blood stains at the scene of a murder. Investigations are still in progress,” he said.

The matter was only brought to light after neighbours saw bloodstained blankets which Basilio washed to erase traces of the murder, which only aroused the neighbour’s suspicion.

The suspect was arrested by the police at the crime scene in Glen Norah A, house number 2705, after he had come to collect his clothes in an attempt to take flight.

Basilio confessed to the murder after an interrogation by police officers and said that he used knives to slice his fathers privates off.

Police detectives took the suspect for indications at Glen Norah Community Hall, where he had hidden the knives he had used to kill his father.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

