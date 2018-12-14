Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin celebrated her birthday in an unusual and unexpected way, posing nude in a bathtub with watermelons.

The actress took to Instagram to share a completely naked photo of herself posing in a bathtub with Watermelon covering just the vital parts of her woman body.

In her post, she said on this day a queen was born in bathtub full of watermelons. Does it mean that she was born in a place full of watermelons and trying to relive her birth experience?

His Instagram post reads: ON THIS DAY A QUEEN WAS BORN IN A BATHTUB FULL OF WATER MELONS 🍈 🍉 .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. LORD I’M THANKFUL

