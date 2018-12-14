Paul Iyoghojie

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS, on Lagos Island, Lagos have arrested two suspected members of Eiye Confraternity cult group whom the police alleged had been terrorising and robbing residents of Otumara, Ilaje area of Constain, Ebute-Metta West of Lagos State for long.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Jamiu Isiaka, 25, aka Stainless and Yusuf Ahmed, 27. aka Oyoyo.

A police source alleged that nemesis caught up with the suspects in October, 2018 when the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, Ibrahim Kaoje received a distress calls from residents of Otumara area of Ilaje that suspected cult members had invaded their community and rob them with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The source disclosed that following the report, DCP Kaoje deployed a crack team led by CSP Oluseye Odunmbaku to the scene to arrest the suspects and restore order to the community.

On sighting the police, all the suspects took to their heels, as the police chased after them and arrested the two suspects while others managed to escaped.

During investigation, according the police, the suspects allegedly confessed to the alleged crime that they were members of Eiye Confraternity cult group who had been terrorising and allegedly robbing residents of Otumara area of Ilaje, Contain in Ebute-Ebute-West for long.

The suspects were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a

three-count charge of robbery, belonging to unlawful society called Eiye Confraternity.

Police counsel, Abraham Fadipe informed the court in charge No F/84/2018 that the accused as members of Eiye Confraternity cult group had been terrorising and robbing residents of Otumara area of Ebute Metta West for long with weapons with others still at large before the long arms of the law finally caught up with them.

Fadipe said that the offences committed were punishable under sections 299, contrary to section 296 and punishable under section 298 and 41 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate, Y.O Aro Lambo granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum, one of whom must be a community leader.

Aro Lambo adjourned the case until 18 January, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison till they perfected their bail conditions.

