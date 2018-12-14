A Female corps member rocks her dad’s National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) uniform 41 years after he completed his compulsory service.

She took to twitter to display pictures of her wearing the uniform. According to her, her dad wore the uniform in 1977.

Merely looking at the pictures one can tell that the uniform is of high quality.

Her tweet reads: So today i wore the same shirt that was given to my dad for his NYSC in 1977, that was 41 years ago.vs me serving in 2018.

So today i wore the same shirt that was given to my dad for his NYSC in 1977, that was 41 years ago.vs me serving in 2018. pic.twitter.com/rTvjgFZCyW — caramel (@maymournarh) December 12, 2018

