A roadshow to promote the Expo 2020 Dubai kicked-off on Friday during the first ever World Expo Forum for Development and International Cooperation in Shanghai.

As the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, the Dubai Expo 2020 is expected to receive 25 million visitors, 70 per cent of which will be international visitors, according to official estimates.

A total of 190 countries and regions have confirmed participation in the Expo 2020 which will run from October 2020 to April 2021.

The first half of 2019 is expected to be the peak period for the construction of 2020 Expo facilities, with about 40,000 constructors working at the site, said Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

At the centre of Dubai Expo site will be an iconic plaza where celebrations and entertainments of different cultures will take place.

“We are looking forward to seeing beautiful things from China,’’ Al-Ali said.

China has confirmed participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai and will have a pavilion covering an area of 4,636 square meters, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’’ the 2020 Expo is expected to stimulate Dubai’s tourism, commerce and trade, and employment.

