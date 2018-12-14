The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has appealed to its consumers in Badagry to cultivate the habit of switching off all their electrical appliances whenever they are not in use.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, EKEDC, made the plea in a statement in Lagos on Friday, saying that it would help in conserving energy supply in the area.

Idemudia said that it had been observed that consumers in the area usually left their electrical appliances on in the morning hours, even as they leave their homes for their daily activities.

“It has been observed that majority of our customers in Badagry always put on their electricity supply in the morning hours, even when they are not using their appliances.

“Electricity supply in many homes in the area is usually left on from morning till the evening hours in many houses, shops and stalls, even when nobody is in there. This is very bad.

“Badagry residents should now begin to learn to manage the little energy available at their disposal.

“This will help EKEDC to be able to conserve electricity for their use in days of scarcity,’’ he said.

Idemudia, therefore, urged residents to adjust to energy saving bulbs, so as to reduce their monthly electricity bills from the company.

The general manager advised the consumers on prompt payment of their electricity bills, to encourage EKEDC to serve them better.

He warned residents against attacking officials of the company who were carrying out their legal duties.

Idemudia said that any residents caught attacking the company staff would face the wrath of the law.

He also used the opportunity to wish all its good customers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

