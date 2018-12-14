By Paul Iyoghojie

Ebonyi State-based transporter, Benaiah Nwuguru, 49 has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing 16 mini-buses belonging to one Infeanyi Ihedoro and converted the buses to public transportation and operating between Onueke to Abakaliki in Ebonyi State with the name ‘Divine Mass Transit.’

Police alleged that the 16 buses, including six fairly used engines and 35 fairly used tyres all valued N16 million were shipped through the accused in 2014 for him to deliver them to the complainant, but that instead, the accused allegedly converted all the properties to his use and also converted the buses to public transportation.

The accused was arrested by the operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos and after investigation by Inspector Jonathan Iyoha and his team, Nwuguru was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court on a three-count charge of felony to wit, fraudulent conversion and stealing.

Police Counsel, Moruf Animashaun informed the court in charge No A/104/2018 that the accused committed the offence in 2014 in Apapa, Lagos.

Animashaun told the court that the accused fraudulently converted 16-mini buses, six fairly used engines and thirty-five fairly used tyres all valued N16m which was shipped through him to the complainant to himself instead of delivery the properties to the owner.

He said that the accused also converted the buses to public transportation and plying Onueke to Abakaliki with the name Divine Mass Transit.

Animashaun said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 409, contrary to section 278(1)(b) and punishable under sections

285(9)(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Magistrate Y.O Aro Lambo granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Aro Lambo adjourned the case till 27 February, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he fulfilled the bail conditions.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

