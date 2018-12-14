The National President and Chairman of the Council for the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Alhaji Shehu Ladan, has charged the newly inducted members of the association to engage in constant learning of the Accounting profession to update their knowledge and become conversant with recent development at both national and international scenes.

The President gave the charge on Thursday at the induction ceremony for 1,234 new members of the Association at 10 Degree Events ,Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Ladan advised the new members to be conversant with the constant changing accounting world and be responsive to the dynamics of their operational environments.

“I enjoin you to exhibit patriotism and loyalty to the Nation in whatever capacity you find yourselves, our responsibility to our Nation demands that we be alive to its political and socio-economic needs by being active participants in politics and socio-economic activities,” he added.

He noted that as newly inducted members, it was expedient for them to join the Federal Government in the fight against corruption in all ramifications, just as he implored them to create an environment which they could be proud of and earn respect for the country in the comity of nation.

The president urged the inductees to adhere to the conducts expected of a professional accountant, adding that they should be ready to work for the association when the need arises.

Earlier in her address, the membership Secretary and Chairperson, Membership Committee, Hajia Zuwaira Kishimi, charged the inductees to be brand ambassadors of the Association and ensure that they carry on their duties at their various organizations with integrity, hard-work and dedication.

‘’It is my desire that you carry yourselves to reflect the vision of the Association which is to make ANAN a Premium Brand of Choice in Professional Accounting Practice in Nigeria and to impact on Accounting Education and Practice in a profound and comprehensive manner,” she said.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Association, Dr Nuruddeen Abdullahi, promised that the Association shall continue to protect the interest of the members working in the Public and Private sectors in ensuring that they rise through the ranks to the peak of their careers.

He, however, charged the newly inducted members to live above board in all their respective activities and be shining examples to others just as he tasked them to develop high level of self- confidence and undaunted courage to do what is professionally right without fear or intimidation.

Responding on behalf of other inductees, Akpo Joseph thanked the president and the entire Governing Board of the Association for the hands of fellowship they got from them in ensuring that they were also welcomed to the Association.

He, however, assured the Association on behalf of others that they would be good Ambassadors of the Association in their respective organizations as well as justify their induction to the noble accounting profession.

