The Presidential Candidate of People’s Trust Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned that masterminds and perpetrators of acts which promote unrest and insecurity in the country would be severely punished if he gets elected.

Olawepo-Hashim, in Abuja, said that tackling insecurity was topmost on his campaign agenda.

“I will punish severely those who take the lives of other people through the law and that way, the murderers will know that there is a new sheriff in town.

“It’s not the business of government to give long explanations why crimes are committed, the first thing the people want to see is that you have apprehended those who committed such crimes and it will be a deterrent for others.

“That does not need budgetary appropriation which will take some time to fix the security, to arm them more, to train them more and to, perhaps, review the entire security architecture; that will take like 90 days to 60 days.

“From day one, with my appointment, with my body language, everyone can see that there is a new sheriff in town that puts premium on the lives of Nigerians.

“Under me, under my watch by the grace of God, the life of every Nigerian will count; you will be proud of your passport because your president and commander-in-chief will defend you with every resource at the disposal of his office whenever your life is in jeopardy,’’ he said.

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to remain united, avoid tribalism and ethnic crisis and to promote peaceful co-existence.

“We are also interested in how to unite Nigeria; we want to end the internal insecurity in the land and put the country back together again, the way it’s always been.

“We want to take Nigeria back to when it was united when it was peaceful; when people saw themselves more as Nigerians than as Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba; that’s a primary concern to us,’’ he said.

While urging President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the 2018 Electoral Bill, the People’s Trust Party flag bearer, however, urged Nigerians not to be deterred by the bill, but to vote en masse for candidates of their choice.

“President Buhari needs to stand tall as the father of the nation and give us an electoral act quickly that will commit Nigeria to an improved electoral system.

“Now the point here is this, even as defective as the electoral act that was used in 2015 was, the incumbent did not return, President Buhari won that election.

“So I still believe that regardless of whatever anybody thinks, the most important thing is the commitment of the people to vote and stand by their votes for who they want.

“That is what I am going to be calling Nigerian electorates to do towards the next election of February 16; do not be discouraged, do not be dismayed, get your PVC ready,” he said.

