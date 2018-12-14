The Rivers women beach volleyball team on Thursday defeated their counterparts from Kaduna 2-0 to win the beach volleyball event of the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Rivers won 21-15 21-13 to take home the gold medal from the match.

Speaking after the match, Rivers’ coach John Iwerima said he was glad that his team won in the female category of the competition.

“It has been a good work from the beginning of the beach volleyball competition. My players have now won their final game because they are more experienced than their opponents from Kaduna state.

“I am therefore proud to win the gold medal for my state,” he said.

On his part, the coach of the Kaduna state team, Sadiq Abubakar, said he still appreciated his young girls for their fighting spirit.

“My girls played well. They are young girls compared to their opponents who have been playing the game for years.

“If they have another opportunity of meeting them in another competition, they will definitely beat them. I am however happy that we won the silver medal for my state,” he said.

The Lagos State team defeated the FCT team 2-1 to take the third position in the competition and the bronze medal.

Teams from six states —- Rivers, Kaduna, Lagos, FCT, Plateau and Gombe —– participated in the female competition of the event at the 19th NSF.

