Damilola, a young talented music act has released his first single tilted: “Street Vibez.”

Damilola is a young, promising Nigerian Afro-Pop singer and songwriter with a music career in its prime of life. He is known by his birth name Olawale Samuel Gbenga.

Damilola is an undergraduate student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka studying Political Science.

He was born in Ode Irele, Ondo State on the 26th of November in 1998. His musical career started as a child singer and drum set player in the church.

Damilola’s music taste and creative works influence are from some talented Nigerian superstars like his dad (who is a major influence), King Sunny Ade, 2Baba, Wizkid, Sean Tizzle, Davido, Olamide and 9ice.

