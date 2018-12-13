A woman was caught allegedly trying to behead her 12-years old daughter in an uncompleted building for money ritual in Delta State.

According to the Facebook user, Isaac Omoyibo who shared the news said the woman’s action might be related to money ritual.

In the photos shared the 12-years-old girl can be seen bleeding from her neck.

Isaac Omoyibo’s Facebook post: A woman was caught in an uncompleted building trying to behead her own twelve years old daughter maybe for money ritual. This incident happened along no tension road at about 8pm this evening. Women wan drive venza or Benz too.

More photos:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

