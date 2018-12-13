Tighten your seat belt as MC, comedian, actor and motivational speaker Woli Arole gears up to release his debut movie titled ”The Call”.
The film, distributed by filmoneng will premiere exclusively on Sunday the 30th of December and it will be in all cinemas from the 4th of January 2019.
See his post to find out the cast and crew of the movie.
The Exclusive Premiere for #TheCallMovie Is happening on Sunday 30th of December in Lagos. If you would like to partner with us for this glamorous event kindly reach out, we are open to Partnership/Support. Send a DM or contact 08098131708. #TheCallMovie. Directed by @abinibi Produced by @Olojedevisual starring @officialarole @samajibola @simplysaka @segunarinze @kevinikeduba @yinkaquadrifilms @etinosaofficial @asiricomedy distributed by @filmoneng
Some calls, you just have to answer. Catch @officialarole in #TheCallMovie opening in cinemas nationwide January 4th. Produced by: @olojedevisuals Directed by: @abinibi Starring: @asiricomedy @kevinikeduba @segunarinze @simplysaka @filmoneng @samajibola @yinkaquadrifilms @ominiaho @etinosaofficial. Kindly help us repost.
